Drake Posts Video of Mansion Flooding, X Blames Kendrick Lamar

Drake’s Shares Video of His Mansion Suffering Flooding , Of Course X Flood Him With Kendrick Lamar Jokes

Published on July 17, 2024
Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty / Drake

Drake can’t catch a break. Drizzy’s city of Toronto is experiencing torrential rain, which is causing severe flooding and power outages. Drake took to Instagram to reveal that his luxurious crib isn’t safe from the flood waters. He shared a video via his IG Stories showing dirty, yellowish water flooding into it, with the caption, “This better be Espresso Martini.”
Drake didn’t follow up with any updates, but his post did open the floodgates for folks on X, formerly Twitter, to use the moment to add salt to Drake’s still-fresh wound following his rap battle and defeat at the hands of Kendrick Lamar. Many people joked that it was Lamar who was the cause of Drake’s weather-related issues he was enduring. “Kendrick brought the biblical flood to Drake,” one post read.
Another user on X wrote, “First it was the diss records, the concert and the video. Now it’s a flood… Next, Kendrick is about to send the locusts to The Embassy…”

Wh” Is DrakeDrake’sA** Crib Not On A Hill?

Others wondered why DrakeDrake’s was not elevated in the first place, with one person writing, “I’m still shocked that Drake’s house isn’t on top of the highest hill in Toronto. That man has no sense.” No matter what Drake does, he can’t escape Kung-Fu Kenny’s wrath. Just recently, Richard Branson, a Black video game developer, dropped a free web video game based on Lama’s scathing-smash hit diss record “Not Like Us.” In the game, control a pixel sprite version of K.Dot and literally wop wop wop as many owls as they can with a bat.
Damn, Drake. You can see more reactions to Drake’s mansion flooding and K.Dot using his biblical powers to make it happen in the gallery below.

1. LOL

https://twitter.com/alex_abads/status/1813392650386427939

2. Tears

https://twitter.com/MrsBundrige/status/1813341205352136746

3. Howling

4. Good question

5.

6.

7. Ha ha ha ha ha

8. Nobody is safe

9.

10.

https://twitter.com/Freeyourmindkid/status/1813345211914842255

11.

https://twitter.com/Freeyourmindkid/status/1813349663317037125

12.

13.

14.

15.

https://twitter.com/cee_pain/status/1813337301415784845

