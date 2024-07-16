Subscribe
'Not Like Us' Game Gives Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss More Legs

Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Gets More Legs Thanks To ‘Not Like Us’ Game

Published on July 16, 2024
Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us video game

Source: Richie Branson / Not Like Us

Are you sick of hearing “Not Like Us?”  Well, that’s too damn bad because it just got more legs, thanks to a video game. Thanks to a Black video game designer, Richard Branson, Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss will continue to be the topic of conversations, much to the ire of Champagne Papi.
On Monday, Branson, who describes himself as “just a random brotha who designed games for Bleacher Report and worked for Epic Games as a game designer on a little game called Fortnite,” dropped a free game that turns the moment K.Dot wacks an owl pinata from the song’s visual into a fun video game. In the web game, players take control of a pixel sprite version of the West Coast rapper and wop wop wop as many owls as they can with a bat.
Branson calls the game a “free love letter to video games and hip-hop,” adding, “I intentionally made the game spike in difficulty above 17, so any score 18 and above should be celebrated.”

This Diss Record Won’t Go Away

To rub more salt in Drake’s still open wound, the song featuring DJ Mustard’s production is back in the Billboard Hot 100 this week after debuting at No. 1 in May. Lamar is still riding the high from his “Pop Out” concert, which many have already dubbed one of Hip-Hop’s most culturally significant moments. Meanwhile, Drake continues to post cryptic messages on Instagram, trying to give his fans and us the impression that he’s fine, but clearly, we think the brother is a bit scarred from his battle with Kendrick Lamar.
Drake, it’s okay to admit you’re feeling down now. It’s a sign of strength, not weakness. If you want to try the game, you can head here.

