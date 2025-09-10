Subscribe
Phony Stark AKA Elon Musk Accuses New York Times of “Anti-Whiteness,” Wants To Know Why The B In Black Is Capitalized

Published on September 10, 2025

Elon Musk Accuses New York Times of Being "Anti-White"

Source: The Washington Post / Getty / Elon Musk

Phony Stark AKA Elon Musk continues to champion for caucasians and is now attacking AP Style guidelines because the W in the word white isn’t capitalized.

We sh*t you not, Elon Musk is now accusing the New York Times of “deliberate” and “comprehensive” anti-white racism.

Musk retweeted a post from Douglass Mackey, who is described as an alt-right social media influencer who took notice of the term “white” not being capitalized, but the term “Black” was in a NYT’s story on a high-profile murder.

According to Mackey, it displayed that whites are “second-class citizens.”

In the caption of his repost of the tweet, Musk wrote, “Why is ‘white’ always in lowercase, but Black is uppercase, @nytimes? Musk The NY Times is deliberate, precise and comprehensive in its anti-White racism.”

For those like Musk and that alt-right clown, Mackey, who don’t know, The Associated Press explains that:

AP’s style is now to capitalize Black in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense, conveying an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa. The lowercase black is a color, not a person. AP style will continue to lowercase the term white in racial, ethnic and cultural senses.

Regarding the term white not getting the same treatment, AP says, “White people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color.”

White Folks In MAGA Land Are BIG MAD

As you can imagine, Musk and MAGA land are losing their minds over this well-established writing style guideline.

“Did you know that the AP has an actual “explanation” for this? It’s everything you’d expect…” one MAGA internet personality, Alex Lorusso, wrote on X.

While the folks on the right are losing their minds, those with common sense are clowning them; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

