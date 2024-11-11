Elon Musk Hates On Dana Carvey's 'SNL' Impression of Him
Elon Musk Was SALTY About Dana Carvey’s ‘SNL’ Impression of Him, X Users Say It Was Spot-On
latest MAGA stooge, Elon Musk can no longer take a joke. Phony Stark took to his awful platform to complain about an SNL sketch that mocked his ridiculous behavior as of late. A hit dog will holler if you say or do something triggering the person it is about, and that seems to be the case with Elon Musk. Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, before the Tesla owner decided to royally f*** the vibe up and rename it to make a massive fuss about an SNL sketch featuring comedian and SNL legend Dana Carvey impersonating him. During the first post-election SNL episode, the cast made fun of their anti-Trump stances by pretending to support our unfortunate president-elect following Felon 47’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. Carvey is no stranger to spoofing high-profile figures with his fantastic impressions of George H. W. Bush and Joe Biden. Still, his recent impression of Elon Musk during the cold open of this past weekend’s episode is not sitting well with Dark MAGA fans. “Check it out, dark MAGA. Yeah! But seriously, I run the country now,” Carvey said during the sketch while wearing a black MAGA hat. “America’s going to be like one of my rockets that’s super cool and super fun. But there’s a slight chance it could blow up, and everybody dies.” Carvey was making fun of Musk’s appearance at the MSG Klan rally. Oops, we meant the Trump rally where he described himself as “dark, gothic MAGA.” Whatever the hell that means. On Sunday, Musk’s Twitter fingers, damn, we meant X fingers were busy as he angrily hit the keys and hit sent on posts calling out Carvey’s performance. “They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won,” Musk wrote. He continued in a separate post, “Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey.” S A L T Y.On top of being the Donald Trump of tech and the
Elon Musk Is REALLY MADHe wasn’t done complaining. Musk, who hosted an episode of the iconic sketch comedy show in 2021, said, “SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality. Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further.” Musk was referring to Brendan Carr, a Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, who claimed that Harris’ appearance on SNL was “a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule.” The rule claims that networks must offer a fair amount of time opposing candidates. The Hollywood Reporter reported that an FCC representative said Carr’s claims did not represent the agency’s official views and that it has “not made any determination regarding political programming rules, nor have we received a complaint from any interested parties.” Musk was also on an island regarding Carvey’s performance because X users loved the impersonation. You can see all those reactions in the gallery below.
