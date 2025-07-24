Candace Owens Sued For Claiming Brigitte Macron Is A Man
Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron Hit Candace Owens With A Well-Deserved Defamation Lawsuit, X Is Rooting For Them To Bankrupt Her
“Owens disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers,” the lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court says.
“And rather than engage with President and Mrs. Macron’s attempts to set the record straight, Owens mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base,” says the suit, which notes that Brigitte Macron bore three children from her first husband.
The complaint says that Owens’ allegedly knowingly false statements about the Macrons include claims that they are blood relatives who have committed incest, and that President Macron was chosen to be President as part of a CIA-operated program or “similar mind-control program.”
Candace Owens Says She Is Not Shutting UpOwens has responded to the Macrons’ lawsuit through a statement from her PR sent exclusively to Deadline. “Candace Owens is not shutting up,” the rep said to the website. “This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist. Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron. Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission. In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France. It’s America. Candace will address everything on her show today, where she will continue to express her First Amendment rights.” Social media is rooting for the Macrons and hopes they take every single penny from the edgeless conservative. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
