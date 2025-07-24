Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron Hit Candace Owens With A Well-Deserved Defamation Lawsuit, X Is Rooting For Them To Bankrupt Her

Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron have had enough of Candace Owens constantly spewing falsehoods about the French President’s wife.On Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte hit back at right-wing talking head, Candace Owens, filing a defamation lawsuit for repeatedly falsely claiming that Macron’s wife “is in fact a man.” According to the 22-page civil suit, the Macrons are accusing Owens of defamation, alleging that since March 2024, she has “used this false statement” about Brigitte Macron “to promote her independent platform, gain notoriety, and make money.” Per CNBC

“Owens disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favor of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers,” the lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court says.

“And rather than engage with President and Mrs. Macron’s attempts to set the record straight, Owens mocked them and used them as additional fodder for her frenzied fan base,” says the suit, which notes that Brigitte Macron bore three children from her first husband.

The complaint says that Owens’ allegedly knowingly false statements about the Macrons include claims that they are blood relatives who have committed incest, and that President Macron was chosen to be President as part of a CIA-operated program or “similar mind-control program.”

Candace Owens Says She Is Not Shutting Up