Erica Mena Trashes Safaree’s Flowers After Alleged DM Creeping, Twitter Points To The Psycho Jig

Erica Mena is getting her full Stunt Queen on. The reality star took to Instagram to dramatically show he she trashed the flowers she had been gifted by her boyfriend, Safaree Samuels.

Erica Mena breaking all the flowers Safaree got her then saying it’s “Scorpio vibes” .. a whole grown ass 32 year old woman pic.twitter.com/KVaaG6vLHd — SpillrealityT☕️ (@SpillrealityT) June 28, 2019

Mena even pinned the documented bit of craziness as “Scorpio season vibes.” However, Twitter was quick to point out the audacity of her behavior.

Could it be a case of Scaff Beezy being caught creeping? Word is his ex put him on blast.

Remember Gabrielle Davis? She appeared on Season 1 #LHHMIA as Prince’s ‘side chick’ and now claims Safaree has been trying to get back with her while with Erica (they used to date apparently) Here are the texts. Erica Mena responded in support of her Fiancé #LHH #LHHH #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/23d7KdzX78 — #LHH #LHHATL (@love_andhiphop) June 27, 2019

So, who’s going to clean all those jacked up roses and broken glass on the floor, though?

Check out the reactions below.