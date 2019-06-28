Erica Mena Trashes Safaree’s Flowers After Alleged DM Creeping, Twitter Points To The Psycho Jig

Erica Mena is getting her full Stunt Queen on. The reality star took to Instagram to dramatically show he she trashed the flowers she had been gifted by her boyfriend, Safaree Samuels.
Mena even pinned the documented bit of craziness as “Scorpio season vibes.” However, Twitter was quick to point out the audacity of her behavior.
Could it be a case of Scaff Beezy being caught creeping? Word is his ex put him on blast.
So, who’s going to clean all those jacked up roses and broken glass on the floor, though?
Check out the reactions below.
