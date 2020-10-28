Here’s every performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2020.

1. Lil Baby And 42 Dugg Get The Show Started With Performance of “We Paid”! | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET Lil Baby and 42 Dugg open up the 2020 Hip Hop Awards with a performance of “We Paid.”

2. Polo G, Rapsody, Jack Harlow & More Spit Bars In This Political Cypher! | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET Polo G, Rapsody, Chika, Jack Harlow, and Flawless Real Talk spit bars in this political cypher at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards.

3. City Girls Bring The Heat With Performance Of “Kitty Talk” & “Jobs” | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET City Girls deliver a heat filled performance of their hits “Kitty Talk” and “Jobs” for the 2020 Hip Hop Awards.

4. “Try Jesus, Don’t Try Me” Tobe Nwigwe Delivers A Message With “Try Jesus” & “Eat | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET Viral rapper Tobe Nwigwe delivers an ethereal performance of his tracks “Try Jesus” and “Eat” at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards.

5. Ade’, Buddy, Flo Milli & Deante Hitchcock Prove Why They’re Hot Right Now! | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET Rappers Ade’, Buddy, Flo Milli, and Deante Hitchcock show us what they’ve got in their cypher at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards.

6. Watch Big Sean, Jhené Aiko & Ty Dolla $ign’s “Body Language” Performance | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, and Ty Dolla $ign get together for a performance of “Body Language” at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards.

7. Gucci Mane Joins Mulatto For A Performance Of Muwop, B****h From Da Souf & More! | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET Gucci Mane joins Mulatto for a performance of “Youngest N Richest,” “B**** From Da Souf,” and “Muwop” at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards

8. Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Skip Marley & More Bring The Vibes With Reggae Cypher | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Skip Marley, Original Koffee, and Shenseea bring the vibes to the 2020 Hip Hop Awards with their reggae cypher.

9. Watch Burna Boy & Chris Martin’s Powerful Performance Of “Monsters You Made” | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET Burna Boy is joined by Chris Martin of Coldplay for a powerful performance of “Monsters You Made” at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards.

10. Quavo Performs Tribute To Pop Smoke With “Shake The Room” & “Aim for the Moon” | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET In honor of late rapper Pop Smoke, Quavo performs “Shake The Room” and “Aim for the Moon” at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards.

11. Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor & H.E.R. Represent In Their 2020 Cypher | Hip Hop Awards 20 Source:BET Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor, and H.E.R., are the femcees who hopped on the mic in the Ladies First cypher at the 2020 Hip Hop Awards.