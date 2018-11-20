Facebook & Instagram Down, Twitter Usage Spikes Naturally #FacebookDown #InstagramDown

To all the office managers out there, if you’re noticing an uptick in productivity, just point to the fact that two major social media networks are down. Facebook and Instagram users are reporting slow service or an inability to log in at all and of course, they’re using Twitter to freak out about it.

Both #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown were trending earlier Tuesday morning (Nov. 20) and it seems the trend is still persisting. According to Mashable, Facebook users in the states and across Europe began reporting outages around 8:15 AM ET. A spokesperson told the outlet, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, Twitter is popping today and it’s mostly because people can’t write lengthy diatribes on Facebook or goof off in one of their private group boards. As for Instagram, it also appears to still have issues so sorry folks, you won’t be able to stunt or show off your struggle plates today.

Check out the reactions on Twitter to both Facebook and Instagram being down below.

Photo: Getty