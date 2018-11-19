Frank Ocean Teases New Music On His Instagram Story

Is Frank Ocean about to make his highly anticipated return? We don’t know for sure but the Blonde singer took to his IG page (which is a private account by the way) and posted a video in which he’s rocking out to what sounds like a new Frank Ocean cut.

With “I’ve got visions for my life!” blasting out of speakers in the background, Frank viciously bops his head in sync with the beat. Could this be a preview to what the Cali crooner has in store for his fans? To kick off 2018 Frank took to his Tumblr page to cryptically let his fans know that “If You Liked 2017, You’ll Love… 2018.”

Is Ocean plotting to drop a new project guerilla style? Could be but until he actually confirms a new project we’ll just have to sit here and wait to get served whatever Franky’s cookin’ up in the kitchen.