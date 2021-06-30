Fans Rally Around Fetty Wap After News Surface Of 4-Year-Old Daughter Passing Away

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Our condolences go out to Fetty Wap and his family after developing reports that one of his young children has passed away. It is being reported by various social media that the New Jersey rapper’s four-year-old daughter has died, and fans are rallying around the “Trap Queen” artist and striking down some mean-spirited reactions as well.

While there have been no confirmed reports, nor any indication of the fact made by Fetty Wap himself, fans are still assuming the reports are indeed true. The daughter, who we will not name here, was born of a union between Fetty, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, and Turquoise Miami, a rapper and dancer. A search for any social media posts from Miami turned up empty as she appears to have scrubbed her online presence.

Across Twitter, the news of the passing of Fetty Wap’s daughter had the 30-year-old artist’s name trending on the social media network as fans shared their warmest thoughts. However, some overzealous fans who run Nicki Minaj fandom pages made an especially tasteless tweet regarding the loss, and fans have been hitting back at the account over the lowbrow commentary was made.

Fetty Wap is the father of six children among five women according to various reports but as seen on social media, he was an active and involved father who was proud of his role. On Instagram, Fetty shared a post on Father’s Day featuring him in various shots with his children.

If any new information surfaces, we will keep this post updated. For now, we’d like to offer our warmest thoughts to Fetty Wap, Turquoise Miami, and all connected family and friends in this trying time.

Photo: Getty