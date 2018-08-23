Footlocker & Nike – Discover Your Air Campaign [Photos]

New Footlocker and Nike Discover Your Aur campaign kicks off today (August 23) with the Nike Air Origins pack which will feature OG silhouettes like the Air Max Plus, Air Max 97 and Air Max 95.
These will be followed up on September 15 with the Nike Air Frequency pack.
Check out some detailed images in the gallery.
