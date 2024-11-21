Subscribe
Close
Games

Fortnite Reveals Lineup of Nike & Jordan Brand Virtual Sneakers

Get Those V-Bucks Ready, ‘Fortnite’ Unveils Its Lineup of Virtual Nike & Jordan Brand Sneakers

Published on November 21, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fortnite

Source: Epic Games / Fortnite

Fortnite is taking your character’s footwear game to another level. At this point, the question should be, what’s not in Fortnite? Beginning today, the ridiculously popular video game will introduce its latest feature, a virtual sneaker wardrobe led by Nike and Jordan Brand that will introduce iconic silhouettes and custom designs into the game.
To kick things off, players can use their V-Bucks to virtually scoop up a pair of Nike Cortez Leather OG, Nike Air Foamposite One “Galaxy,” Nike Shox R4 “Comet Red,” and Fortnite’s exclusive Chomp Stompers.

Related Stories

Jordan Brand takes flight beginning November 22 through November 26, and players can virtually cop sneakerhead favorites like the Air Jordan 3 Retro “Palomino,” Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement-Gray,” Air Jordan 11 “Bred,” and Air Jordan 4 Retro “Manila.” Select sneakers, notably the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” and Air Jordan 11 “Bred,” will also be available. According to HypeBeast, the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” already had a “shock drop” release, and the Air Jordan 11 “Bred” will launch in the game and physical stores simultaneously. This news follows our initial reporting that the Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe Reimagined” will be part of the Season 2 Remix Pass and a new “Show ‘Em Off” emote, available from November 21 through December 1. All of the kicks will be available to over 500 existing Fortnite skins, with Epic Games pushing for compatibility with 95% of all skins by spring 2025, giving players even more stylish options for their favorite Fortnite skins. Fortnite Chapter 2: Remix also introduced Eminem, Ice Spice, Juice WRLD, and Snoop Dogg as playable skins.
Now is a good time if you’re looking for an opportunity to jump back into Fortnite. You can see more photos of the in-game kicks in the gallery below.

1. Fortnite

Fortnite
Source: Fortnite

Fortnite introducing Nike sneakers into game. fortnite

2. Fortnite

Fortnite
Source: Fortnite

Fortnite introducing Nike sneakers into game. fortnite

3. Fortnite

Fortnite
Source: Fortnite

Fortnite introducing Nike sneakers into game. fortnite

4. Fortnite

Fortnite
Source: Fortnite

Fortnite introducing Nike sneakers into game. fortnite

5. Fortnite

Fortnite
Source: Fortnite

Fortnite introducing Nike sneakers into game. fortnite

6. Fortnite

Fortnite
Source: Fortnite

Fortnite introducing Nike sneakers into game. fortnite

7. Fortnite

Fortnite
Source: Fortnite

Fortnite introducing Nike sneakers into game. fortnite

Related Tags

Epic Games Fortnite HHW Gaming Jordan Brand nike

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close