Fox News Fans Upset Over Donna Brazile Hiring, Wants Jeanine Pirro’s Suspension Lifted

Fox News hasn’t done itself too many favors in the past by way of its right-leaning pundits and viewpoints over the years, but the network just made a bold hiring move. Former DNC chair Donna Brazile was recently hired as an on-air contributor and fans of the news network are upset while also wondering what Jeanine Pirro’s suspension is still ongoing.

“Brazile, a veteran Democratic strategist, will offer political analysis across both [Fox News] and FOX Business Network’s daytime and primetime programming,” Fox said in a statement.

Fox added that Brazile would make her first appearance on “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” at 2 p.m. EDT on Monday.

“I’m delighted to be joining FOX News,” Brazile said in a statement included in the announcement.

She also sought to address potential criticism from progressives about joining Fox News.

“I know I’m going to get criticized from my friends in the progressive movement for being on FOX News. My response is that, if we’ve learned anything from the 2016 election, it is that we can’t have a country where we don’t talk to those who disagree with our political views,” she said in her statement.

Pirro was suspended after she made some remarks about Muslim congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar for questioning her patriotism in her usual

On cue, the trumpet was sounded, pun so not intended, and folks began sniping at Brazile before she even uttered one word for the network. We’ve collected some of the reactions below.

