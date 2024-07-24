Subscribe
Politics

FOX News Host Calls Zeta Phi Beta A "Colored Sorority"

Sly FOX News Host Calls Zeta Phi Beta A “Colored Sorority” While Criticizing Kamala Harris, Xitter Dragging Commences

Published on July 24, 2024
Comment

Fox Weather Covers Solar Eclipse Live

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

With VP Kamala Harris now officially running for president, the alleged racists on the Right are foaming at the mouth. Case in point, on Tuesday morning (July 24), during a segment on Fox and Friends, discussing Harris choosing not to attend Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing Congress, host Brian Kilemeade called historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. a “colored sorority.”
“She’d rather address, in the summer, a sorority…a colored sorority, like she can’t get outta that!” said Kilmeade. Yes, we are in 2024, and “colored” has entered the chat. By the way, that’s an outdated, racist way to describe a person of color (big difference).
Instead of watching Trump’s buddy Netanyahu kick propaganda, VP Harris will be attending and speaking at Zeta Phi Beta’s national convention in Indianapolis. Despite the Black Greek Lettered Organization’s storied history—it was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University and its roles of accomplished members (Sheryl Underwood, Dionne Warwick) who are Black women—Kilmeade figures Harris should just cancel. Wait until he finds out Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., thus the respect is there. But the context would probably fly over his allegedly bigoted head. The FOX News nitwit is currently getting dragged for all the filth, and deservedly so. Shout out to the Black man on the panel—Lawrence Jones III—who sat there like a soft shoe clown while the white guy went full racist, allegedly. Even white people saw the jig.
 

