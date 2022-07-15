Funkmaster Flex Blasts Pete Rock After Conway The Machine Beef

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Funkmaster Flex made news this week after exchanging harsh words with Conway The Machine, and it doesn’t look like that rift is going away anytime soon. The Hot 97 personality then turned his attention towards legendary producer Pete Rock, adding rise to the idea that Funk Flex isn’t backing down from any of his critics.

Conway The Machine took aim recently at Funkmaster Flex, accusing the longtime DJ of ignoring rising artists in New York City in favor of commercial acts. Although the Buffalo, N.Y. star was clear he wasn’t clamoring for radio support, Funk Flex still fired a barrage of insults in the rapper’s direction. Pete Rock joined in the fracas by sharing a now-deleted comment on social media cosigning Conway and his critique of Flex.

“You talk sh*t like you better than everybody and I believe all threats with real talent in music were removed by plan out the way for that new shit to happen. You a NY n*gga treating the other ny artist who put in work like our career is over. You stop playing Wu Tang You play no Griselda nothing, stopped playing a lotta artist then you judge mafuggas and make fun of that fact you control what you want when you on air,” read a portion of Pete Rock’s comment.

Pete Rock added, “You don’t make beats or rap but you sh*tted on artist cuz you could and you stopped supporting real hip hop music to cater to whoever got you in their pocket. That’s sucka DJ behavior.”

Flex caught wind of the comment and on Thursday (July 14), he took to the airwaves to address Pete Rock’s words in a bombastic fashion. Ahead of that airing, Flex replied to Pete Rock directly on social media.

“I have watch this guy give his ‘opinion’ of me for about 2 years! He’s one of my favorite DJs, producers, and MC’s!!! I hope that some of our mutual friends will understand that goofy has been begging for smoke!” began Flex’s retort.

He added, “They fired u from WBLS and HOT97 in that order because u lost touch with the music, streets and club! Please remember I’m a fan of your music, love every song u ever made, loves listening to u on the radio and love your bars. @realpeterock u sit in your basement high as hell, out of touch, mad at the new generation.”

Flex also accused the Mount Vernon, N.Y. star of snitching on his former collaborator, C.L. Smooth, and other words we’ll bypass for the sake of brevity.

On Twitter, fans are chiming in on Funkmaster Flex versus everybody at the moment. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty