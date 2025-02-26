Fyre Festival 2 Being Held On Mexican Island, Jig Suspected
Fyre Festival 2 Being Held On Mexican Island, The Jig Suspected
Monday (February 24), Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland announced that the second edition of the ill-fated music fest will take place this year. In a press release that was shared on social media, McFarland stated that it would be a “three-day escape to the Mexican Caribbean where you’ll explore by day alongside your favorite talent and come together at night to celebrate with music,” with patrons being hosted in “world-class accommodations” with the ability to take part in “adventures led by international and local talent, taking guests on boundary-pushing excursions by day and uniting for intimate beach-side performances at night.”The controversial founder of Fyre Festival announced that the second edition of the concert event will take place on a Mexican island, causing many online to express disbelief. On
Further details revealed that the festival will be held at Isla Mujeres, a luxury tourist destination just off the coast of Mexico from May 30 to June 2. Specifically, the festival will be staged at “Playa Fyre”, which is just west of Isla Mujeres according to coordinates on the event’s website. The local government of Isla Mujeres stated that it has not received any permits from organizers when contacted by The New York Times. 2,000 tickets are now available, with prices ranging from $1,400 to $1.1 million. The latter price is for an all-inclusive “Prometheus” package promising round-trip airfare from Miami to Cancun as one of the perks. There are no performers scheduled so far for Fyre Festival 2, and in an interview with NBC’s Today, McFarland said “I’m not in charge of booking the talent,” adding that the musical acts would be from different genres including Hip-Hop, rock and electronic pop. “I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again. But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again,” McFarland said in a statement, adding: “After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for FYRE 2. The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history. Thank you to my partners for the second chance.” The news of the festival potentially taking place caught the attention of numerous skeptics online, who had jokes for those considering going to the festival after the first iteration failed spectacularly leading McFarland to spend six years in prison beginning in 2018. He was released in 2022. “We have Trump round 2 so why not Fyre Festival round 2,” wrote Blue Sky user Daniel Braten.
1. Raz Cunningham
2. Ben B RockN
3. Pratik Cherian
4. Kam Court
5. Ian Orr
6. Ben Harper
7. Jan-Albert Hootsen
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash