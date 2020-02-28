G Herbo Drops 4th Studio LP ‘PTSD’ & Twitter Says Lil Herb Is Back

G Herbo is considered one of the top rap artists under the age of 25 and a new project released Friday (Feb. 28) hopes to add to that ongoing discussion. If the early reaction from Twitter is an indication, it appears that the former Lil Herb is in top form.

PTSD opens with a three-minute intro that finds G Herbo, always a capable rapper, proving more of the same over DJ Cannon’s production. Next up, “Glass in the Face,” is a menacing number featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie, who performs the hook. on this one. On “Gangsta’s Cry,” Herbo lowers his voice into a somber tone and enlists the services of vocalist BJ The Chicago Kid on the Chase Davis track.

Features include Lil Durk on “Party in Heaven” and the album’s title track features two of the Windy City heavy hitters in Chance The Rapper and the late Juice WRLD with Lil Uzi Vert also adding his flair. 21 Savage rocks alongside Herbo on “By Any Means” and Polo G shows up on “Lawyer Fees,” which appears to be an early fan favorite.

Although Herbo and his ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher didn’t appear to end on the best of terms, Herbo made positive mention of his former flame on the track “Feelings,” which fans also gave a measurable amount of praise.

On Twitter, fans are giving their commentary on PTSD, which appears to be largely favorable with the requisite handful of detractors. We’ve collected the best of the responses to G Herbo’s new drop below.

Photo: Getty