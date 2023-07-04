Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contestant “Glizzy Lizzy” Has Twitter In Shambles

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, NY goes down every July 4th and you can expect much gluttony as contestants down ridiculous amounts of hot dogs. But this year’s event has caused all types of comedy thanks to a participant named Elizabeth “Glizzy Lizzy” Salgado whose nickname has her going viral.

Hailing out of the Keene, CA, the 5′ 8″ making her debut has the Internets cracking up over her nickname. The sexual innuendo is thick on these e-streets since a “glizzy gladiator” is well, we’ll let you look it up.

In case you don’t know, a “glizzy” is a hot dog or sausage, and the consumption at such items are barbecues or lunchroom tables is always cause for immature jokes. And we must admit we’re here for the comedy.

Peep some of the more hilarious reactions in the gallery.