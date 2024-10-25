GloRilla Throws Social Media Into Confusion With Baby Bump Pics
HOLLON GLO!: GloRilla Pops Up On The Gram With A Baby Bump, X Is Very Confused
GloRilla hit the gram to show off more than her moose knuckle; she had a whole baby bump, throwing social media into a tizzy. Late last night, arguably one of Hip-Hop’s hottest acts, GloRilla, had all of her fans saying wait a damn minute when she posted a photo with a big ole baby bump.
Without any context, she shared two photos of herself standing in front of a full-length mirror, rocking a creme-colored bodysuit and holding her baby bump. She wasn’t done “trolling” because she followed that up with more photos of her alleged “baby bump,” but this time, she was posted up, looking real happy couple-ish with BMF star Davinchi. In the photos, the “Wanna Be” rapper is rocking the same creme-colored body suit, but this time, Davinchi is hugging her from behind with his hands on her “baby bump,” looking like a happy dad. The timing of these photos is interesting as the Memphis, Tennessee native is currently promoting her latest project, Glorius. The photos also came after her appearance on Charlamagne Tha God’s podcast, Out of Context. During the episode, she touched on wanting kids but not wanting to give birth herself, but through a surrogate. “I do want to have kids but not my own kids,” Glo told The Breakfasts Club cohost. “I want to do a surrogate. I want somebody else to have my baby. I want [the baby] to have my DNA, but I want them to have it.” She continued, “I just don’t want to actually have a baby. All my friends got kids, and they restricted a lot when they pregnant. I’m like, nah, I don’t want to go through that.”
Social Media Has Thoughts About GloRilla’s Baby Bump PhotosOf course, social media were stunned by the photos. Latto hopped up in the comment section, writing, “Gloria gone on.” Users on X, formerly Twitter, have also been sounding off about GloRilla’s baby bump photos. “yall crazy as hell thinking glorilla is really pregnant like not she grew 6 months in a few days,” one user on X wrote. We got our money on all of this being a part of a music video she is shooting. Until GloRilla reveals the truth, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
