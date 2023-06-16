Gunna Drops New ‘a Gift & a Curse’ LP, Twitter Mostly Moves Past Snitch Allegations

Gunna flourished under the Young Stoner Life Records (YSL) imprint founded by Young Thug and has a number of certified street classics under his belt. Gunna dropped his fourth studio album A Gift & A Curse (stylized online as a Gift & a Curse) to measurable fanfare on Twitter, somewhat proving that the snitch allegations are not sticking.
Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, just celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this week and caps it off with the release of a Gift & a Curse. The album clocks in at 15 tracks and doesn’t have one feature. Some have speculated that was by design but also due to the fact several individuals in and outside the music business believe Gunna delivered testimony in the YSL RICO case that may have sunk Young Thug’s chances at freedom.
As he did on the track “Bread & Butter,” Gunna addresses the best-interest deal he took and the stigma that hangs over him that he ratted out the YSL outfit. He also gives Thugger a loving nod on the track “I Was Just Thinking,” revealing a message that the pair might still have a chance at a connection in the future.
If nothing else, Gunna appears confident throughout a Gift & a Curse while addressing the rumors and attacks from his peers in Hip-Hop and civilians at home on social media far outside of any sort of criminal activity.
View those reactions below.
—
Photo: Prince Williams / Getty
-
