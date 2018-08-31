Health & Wealth: Meet New Jersey Jaw-Dropper Erin AKA @i_ambourne

In the fast-growing field of beauty and skincare products, Instagram stunner and business owner Erin C. AKA @i_ambourne is hoping to make a splash while showing off her natural beauty while pushing her wares. The New Jersey jaw-dropper is our latest Baes & Baddies entry.

From what we could find online, Erin C., who owns ReBourne 1952, suffered bad burns in an accident and fell into a state of despair but began to find new life in the form of crafting candles, lotions, and soaps, naming the company after her grandmother, Bourne.

Today, Erin C. shows off her glowing skin tone to maximum effect and it doesn’t hurt she looks good doing it too.

Check out @i_ambourne

