HEXGAMING PHANTOM Pro Controller For PS5 Has Arrived
HEXGAMING’s New PHANTOM Gaming Controller For PS5 Promises To Prevent Drift During Gameplay
Key Features Include:
- Well-Designed Controller Layout: The PHANTOM Controller boasts an ergonomic design that enhances the hands-on feeling, allowing for an outstanding gaming experience. Its integrated structure provides multiple solutions and ensures precise, quick-button responses. Soft rubber grips reduce fatigue during long gaming sessions, letting players enjoy every moment of gameplay.
- Customizable Control Layout: Featuring four remappable buttons and six swappable profiles, players can tailor their control layout to suit their gaming style. Assign the necessary buttons to the remappable options, allowing for a maximum of 15 button assignments for ideal solutions and precise clicks. The back buttons are strategically positioned for optimal accessibility, ensuring a seamless experience. Configurations can be easily changed on the fly with the press of a setting button.
- Versatile Trigger Options: Gamers can choose between an adaptive trigger for immersive feedback and a micro-switch hair clicky trigger for rapid responses. The ultimate short-trip hair trigger, at only 1.5mm, enables players to execute actions in a flash, capitalizing on every gaming moment.
- Interchangeable Thumbsticks for Enhanced Accuracy: The controller comes with 8-in-1 interchangeable textured thumbsticks, offering two heights and three ergonomic designs (domed, concave, and concave widened). This flexibility allows players to enhance their gameplay precision and capture targets more effectively.
- Drift Prevention Technology: Equipped with custom joysticks featuring built-in adjustment modules, the PHANTOM Controller helps maintain accuracy and prevent drift during gameplay. This innovative feature fixes even the slightest drift, ensuring that players stay sharp and at the top of their game.
