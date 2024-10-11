HEXGAMING’s New PHANTOM Gaming Controller For PS5 Promises To Prevent Drift During Gameplay

Subscribe
HEXGAMING PHANTOM Pro Controller For PS5 Has Arrived

Published on October 11, 2024
Competitive PS5 gamers looking for a pro controller to take their gaming to the next level need look no further. HEXGAMING has you covered. HEXGAMING is best known for its fully customizable game controllers, and now the company is introducing a new PHANTOM Gaming Pro Controller for PS5.
The $229.99 PHANTOM Gaming Controller is built for serious competitive gamers. It combines the precision engineering and unparalleled customization Hexgaming is best known for, allowing players to compete at the highest level and handle high-pressure gaming situations.
The PHANTOM Gaming Controller kit includes 8-in-1 interchangeable thumbsticks, an adjustment tool, and a user manual, but it does not include a cable or additional accessories.
“The PHANTOM Controller represents the next generation of gaming controllers, merging cutting-edge technology with user-centric design,” said Ray Zhu, CEO of HexGaming. “We are committed to providing gamers with tools that enhance their performance, comfort, and overall gaming experience. The Phantom is designed to give players the competitive edge they need in high-stakes environments.”
Key Features Include:

  • Well-Designed Controller Layout: The PHANTOM Controller boasts an ergonomic design that enhances the hands-on feeling, allowing for an outstanding gaming experience. Its integrated structure provides multiple solutions and ensures precise, quick-button responses. Soft rubber grips reduce fatigue during long gaming sessions, letting players enjoy every moment of gameplay.
  • Customizable Control Layout: Featuring four remappable buttons and six swappable profiles, players can tailor their control layout to suit their gaming style. Assign the necessary buttons to the remappable options, allowing for a maximum of 15 button assignments for ideal solutions and precise clicks. The back buttons are strategically positioned for optimal accessibility, ensuring a seamless experience. Configurations can be easily changed on the fly with the press of a setting button.
  • Versatile Trigger Options: Gamers can choose between an adaptive trigger for immersive feedback and a micro-switch hair clicky trigger for rapid responses. The ultimate short-trip hair trigger, at only 1.5mm, enables players to execute actions in a flash, capitalizing on every gaming moment.
  • Interchangeable Thumbsticks for Enhanced Accuracy: The controller comes with 8-in-1 interchangeable textured thumbsticks, offering two heights and three ergonomic designs (domed, concave, and concave widened). This flexibility allows players to enhance their gameplay precision and capture targets more effectively.
  • Drift Prevention Technology: Equipped with custom joysticks featuring built-in adjustment modules, the PHANTOM Controller helps maintain accuracy and prevent drift during gameplay. This innovative feature fixes even the slightest drift, ensuring that players stay sharp and at the top of their game.
The PHANTOM Gaming Pro Controller is available now on HexGaming.com and Amazon.com. Hit the gallery below for more photos.

