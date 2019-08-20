Hip-Hop Twitter Rejoices Over New Little Brother LP ‘May The Lord Watch’ #LittleBrother #MTLW

At the stroke of midnight, North Carolina Hip-Hop favorites Little Brother released a new body of work that has fans on Twitter gathered in celebration. The new album, May The Lord Watch, falls short of being a proper reunion by some as producer 9th Wonder has amicably decided to let Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh venture forth without him.

At 15 tracks, May The Lord Watch features expected potent verses and soulful crooning from Phonte and the unwavering confidence of Rapper Big Pooh. As two of the sharpest rappers to emerge in the past decade or more, Little Brother’s outing this time carries a serious tone of growing up in Hip-Hop, embracing one’s limits as Father Time does his thing while also showing and proving that they still have strong pen games.

The promise of the group’s return ebbed last year at North Carolina’s Art Of Cool Festival, and a reunion announcement came shortly after. Without a lead single, video or much lead-up beyond some social media teasing, May The Lord Watch came as a welcome surprise early Tuesday morning, harkening back to the days when new albums traditionally dropped on that day.

Congrats to Little Brother! Welcome Back!

We’ve got reactions from Twitter below. While you’re at it, check out the album too.

Photo: Getty