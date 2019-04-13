IStandWithIlhanOmar: Rep. Ilhan Omar Hit With Islamophobic Attack From President Trump, Twitter Reacts

President Donald Trump has made many gaffes in his political career, but his latest missive is certainly one of his most dangerous. In appearing to call for violence against Rep.Ilhan Omar in a video spliced with 9/11 footage, many are rallying around the Minnesota congresswoman in the wake of the Islamophobic messages.

The Hill reports:

The video shows Omar speaking to the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in March interspersed with video of the 9/11 attacks. Omar’s comments that “some people did something,” referring to 9/11, are spliced in between segments of footage, with the words “September 11, 2001 We remember” appearing at the end.

Omar’s comment has gone viral among conservative social media circles, with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) slamming the comment as “unbelievable” and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade questioning on air “You have to wonder if she’s an American first.”

But many of the criticisms cut out the end of Omar’s quote in which she said that many Muslims across the country were being improperly connected with the attacks.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” she said.

The Orange Idiot-In-Chief actually has the video slamming Rep. Omar as a pinned tweet on his Twitter account. House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter to slam the President’s insensitive jab, and a hashtag, #IStandWithIlhanOmar, is currently trending with many calling out Trump as well.

We’ve collected some of the responses below.

We will share the pinned tweet but must warn readers that it features images of the 9/11 attacks in New York.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

—

Photo: Getty