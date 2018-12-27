Stop Lying: Instagram Says Lame Update Was A “Bug”, Twitter Suspects The Jig

Instagram almost died today, the cause a ridiculous update no one asked for. The popular photo-sharing social media platform rolled out a new update that no one liked and quickly rolled it back and blamed it on a “bug.” Twitter found that assertion hard to believe.

All we really want is chronological feed, but instead, the folks at the now Facebook-owned Instagram felt the need to change the way we peruse through our timelines. You usually view photos by scrolling, the update changed that to a Tinder-like swiping feature and users let Instagram know this ain’t it chief swiftly on Twitter.

The outrage seemingly worked, and Instagram quickly rolled back the update and announced via its official Twitter account that some users feed was affected by a “bug.”

Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) December 27, 2018

Twitter isn’t buying the excuse due to the fact there was an introduction page bringing users up to speed about the new update resulting in people wondering what kind of “bug” does that? We’re not buying it either and believe the folks at IG were testing the feature and saw no one liked the new feed and decided instead of suffering the same fate as Snapchat to just revert to back to the old feed.

We are sure Instagram learned a valuable lesson today, and that is if it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it. You can peep the fallout from Instagram’s failed update below.

