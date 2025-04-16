Subscribe
Close
Television

Issa Rae's Performance In 'Black Mirror' Falls Flat With Fans

Fans Are Not Feeling Issa Rae’s Performance In ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7’s “Hotel Reverie” Episode

Published on April 16, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Mirror Season 7

Source: Netflix / Black Mirror / Issa Rae

Issa Rae usually is one of those people who can do no wrong in most people’s eyes, unless she stars in an episode of the popular Netflix anthology series, Black Mirror.
The Insecure creator is usually praised highly for her achievements or TV/film projects, but in this rare case, Rae’s performance in an episode of the new season of Black Mirror isn’t landing well with fans.

Related Stories

In the new season, Rae plays an A-list actress who is transported into a 1940s romance film by immersive AI software. Fans don’t have an issue with the episode’s plot, but they don’t feel Rae’s performance. A TikTok user named Ryan Mabry dropped his “unpopular opinion” on the episode, claiming that Rae didn’t understand the assignment and that the role should have gone to someone else. He complained that Rae was playing herself in the role, making it difficult to see her as the actual character she is playing.

“I know it’s unpopular, I know people love Issa Rae. She’s done some good work in the past but with this plot, with this storyline—I feel like she just didn’t fit the role,” Mabry said.

Soooooo basically he’s mad at Issa Rae for doing what she does best.

Other Comments About Issa Rae’s Performance

Users on X, formerly Twitter, are suggesting that Nicole Beharie, who starred in one of the standout episodes from the previous season, should have been cast in the role, not Rae. “Nicole Beharie should’ve been cast instead of Issa Rae… I still think about this acting masterclass she put down in that black mirror ep,” the post on X read.  Another post read, “Everybody seems to love this hotel reverie episode and im sitting here like issa rae was not believable as an heartbroken lesbian lover be fr.” The complaints about Rae follow people are already being on the fence about season 7 of Black Mirror because they feel it has been “too Americanized.” Welp. You can see more reactions to Rae’s performance in the “Hotel Reverie” episode in the gallery below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Related Tags

Black Mirror Issa Rae netflix

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close