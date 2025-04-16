Issa Rae's Performance In 'Black Mirror' Falls Flat With Fans
Fans Are Not Feeling Issa Rae’s Performance In ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7’s “Hotel Reverie” Episode
Issa Rae usually is one of those people who can do no wrong in most people’s eyes, unless she stars in an episode of the popular Netflix anthology series, Black Mirror. The Insecure creator is usually praised highly for her achievements or TV/film projects, but in this rare case, Rae’s performance in an episode of the new season of Black Mirror isn’t landing well with fans. In the new season, Rae plays an A-list actress who is transported into a 1940s romance film by immersive AI software. Fans don’t have an issue with the episode’s plot, but they don’t feel Rae’s performance. A TikTok user named Ryan Mabry dropped his “unpopular opinion” on the episode, claiming that Rae didn’t understand the assignment and that the role should have gone to someone else. He complained that Rae was playing herself in the role, making it difficult to see her as the actual character she is playing.
“I know it’s unpopular, I know people love Issa Rae. She’s done some good work in the past but with this plot, with this storyline—I feel like she just didn’t fit the role,” Mabry said.Soooooo basically he’s mad at Issa Rae for doing what she does best.
Other Comments About Issa Rae’s PerformanceUsers on X, formerly Twitter, are suggesting that Nicole Beharie, who starred in one of the standout episodes from the previous season, should have been cast in the role, not Rae. “Nicole Beharie should’ve been cast instead of Issa Rae… I still think about this acting masterclass she put down in that black mirror ep,” the post on X read. Another post read, “Everybody seems to love this hotel reverie episode and im sitting here like issa rae was not believable as an heartbroken lesbian lover be fr.” The complaints about Rae follow people are already being on the fence about season 7 of Black Mirror because they feel it has been “too Americanized.” Welp. You can see more reactions to Rae’s performance in the “Hotel Reverie” episode in the gallery below.
