Jess Hilarious Calls Out Breakfast Club Co-Hosts In IG Rant Over Loren LoRosa’s Role On The Morning Show

Jess Hilarious Calls Out Her Breakfast Club Co-Hosts In IG Rant
Jess Hilarious didn’t bite her tongue when addressing her co-hosts on The Breakfast Club in an IG rant that had many people reacting on social media. Angela Yee’s permanent replacement, Jess Hilarious, felt a type of way after returning to full-time duty from maternity leave. The comedian hopped on her Instagram account to express her grievances about her peers, especially one person in particular, Loren LoRosa, who filled in for her while caring for her newborn child. While she did not mention Breakfast Club OGs, DJ Envy, or Charlamagne Tha God by name, she made it clear she had issues with both men. She expressed to her Instagram followers that she felt she was left in the dark about her role opposite LoRosa, who quickly became a fan favorite in her absence. Her comments also came after comedian Cory Holcomb, who has had issues with Jess Hilarious, took swipes at her, claiming that she was replaced by someone more “talented” than her after she got pregnant. Jess Hilarious accused her co-hosts of not coming to her defense. “We supposed to be a team, but not one person comes to my defense at all, ever,” Jess Hilarious stated. “With this online sh*t. I feel played with, so I’m gonna play with **gas. I’ve been quiet a lot.” Immediately, many believed that Jess Hilarious got the boot, but that is not the case. She did reveal that even though she picked LoRosa to fill in for her, she was initially not fond of her, especially after she claimed they gave LoRosa her popular “Jess With The Mess” segment.
Jess Hilarious Admits To Not Initially Liking Loren LaRosaShe revealed that she initially overcame her insecurities during LaRosa but did not say that she was not a fan of how The Breakfast Club moves while mentioning that she understood why Angela Yee left the show. “Nah it ain’t even you I don’t like,’ I’m realizing,” she said on Instagram Live. “It’s the way these n**gas is doing sh*t up here.” She continued, “Angela Yee ain’t that motherf*cking crazy. Not as crazy as n**gas try to make her out to be. There’s a reason that lady wanted to leave that show… I don’t know how she did that sh*t for 13 years.” Angela Yee left the show in 2022 and now has her own show, Way Up With Angela Yee, which she co-hosts with Hip-Hop star Maino and other rotating guests. The following morning, The Breakfast Club addressed Jess Hilarious’s comments, and she further expounded on the situation. It was revealed that LoRosa was initially brought on to be a producer and not an on-air personality. DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God reassured Jess Hilarious that she was still good, but they also told her to ignore the comments. Envy, in particular, was not fond of Jess Hilarious running straight to IG instead of talking to the team in private. It seems like everything is cool again, but that’s not stopping social media from sharing their two -cents on the matter. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
