Jess Hilarious Calls Out N3on's Chat For Making Racist Comments
Jess Hilarious Calls Out N3on’s Chat For Dropping Racist Comments During Breakfast Club Interview
Jess Hilarious brought up his chat being racist during the interview. The comedian and radio show host was not feeling what was going down in N3on’s live stream chat during his interview on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. “I’m glad that you’re telling your chat to chill,” Jess Hilarious said to N3on about 43 minutes into the interview. “I don’t give a fuck about what they’re saying about me. You have two Black people working for you, two employees, and [your chat] is spewing…all the racist comments.” Charlamagne Tha God replied, telling Jess, “But, I mean, you can’t control that.” N3on responded to both Jess and Charlamagne that it’s difficult to get his chat “chill.” “You can tell them to chill but at the end of the day, it’s still the internet,” N3on explained. “Just like when I was at home, I could say whatever I want. There’s no stopping what a live chat says.” While Charlamagne agreed with the streamer, Jess continued to press him, adding, “I’m not saying stop them, just advocate for your team and who you are.” Charlamagne added, “That’s why when you catch one of them shit talking motherfuckers, you got to make an example out of them.”Things got pretty testy during streamer N3on’s sitdown with The Breakfast Club, after
Jess Hilarious Says “F*** Adin Ross”That wasn’t the only testy moment during the interview. During another portion of it, N3on attempted to defend fellow problematic streamer Adin Ross, who took a shot at the Breakfast Club crew in the chat. He also had to defend himself for comments he said about Kai Cenat’s mother when he allegedly called her “fat Harriet Tubman.” “N3on, I promise you [they] tryna belittle you and disrespect you,” Ross allegedly said of the show hosts at around the 27:15 minute mark. “You shittin’ on all of them. They weird as fuck. Fuck them,” Loren Lorosa read. “Well, this is not Adin Ross’ interview, so fuck him too,” Hilarious said in response. N3on put on his cape for Ross, saying “we’re all friends,” adding they should “spread happiness,” leading to Jess cutting him off: “Man, fuck all that kumbaya shit. Fuck Adin.” After N3on responded by saying Adin Ross is his guy, Hilarious clapped back saying “I don’t give a fuck,” and brought up N3on’s past Harriet Tubman comments.
Charlamagne Tha God Continued To Press N3on, He Claims He Is A “Better Person”Now sounding stressed over the situation, N3on responded, “This is the internet. This is not just my chat, my community. The internet—just like me back then—could say whatever they want. So, this isn’t a representation of me.” Charlamage then looked at the chat himself, calling it “wild racist” as N3on claimed he didn’t see any of the alleged racist commentary being said in the chat. “If we were really assholes, we wouldn’t have had you up here, and as soon as I heard about the Kai Cenat thing, we woulda told you to get the fuck on,” Charlamagne said to N3On. “Disrespecting somebody’s mom and then saying that shit about Harriet Tubman, if we were really being assholes and tryna belittle you.” Trying to defend himself again, N3on added that he was a “better person” and that he apologized for calling Cenat’s mom a “fat Harriet Tubman bitch” years ago during their feud. You can see reactions to the interview below.
