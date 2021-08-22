Twitter Take Digs At British Rapper Jimothy After NYT Headline Tweet

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jimothy, a British rapper, has only been at his craft a handful of years and already has a profile in one of the most notable publications around. However, what should’ve been a moment focused solely on his journey has turned into an inadvertent roast session on Twitter at Jimothy’s expense.

As noted by fans on Twitter, a tweet from the New York Times focused on Jimothy, formerly Jimothy Lacoste, painted the 22-year-old in a rather saccharine light.

“There are rappers whose music focuses on sex, drugs, and expensive cars, and then there is 22-year-old Jimothy, who raps about one day earning enough money to shop at upmarket supermarkets and listening to his mother’s advice,” read the caption of the tweet to the profile from the Times.

The artist born Timothy Gonzalez first broke wide on the scene in 2017 after beginning his sonic journey in his late teens, with some taking notice of his fashion sense and comedic outlook. Much of the emphasis on Jimothy in the piece is how much unlike he is compared to his Hip-Hop peers of the same generation, even as he too at one time struggled with the distinction that dogged him.

These days, Jimothy is leaning into the image that’s been thrust upon him, and as someone who grew up poor, his designs on rap fame in order to provide for his family should be something applaud. Still, the Times piece and the corresponding tweet have folks on Twitter clapping at the kid with ferocity.

We’ve got those reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty