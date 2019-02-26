LHHNY: Joe Budden Calls Out Safaree For Inviting Cyn’s “Old Work” Erica Mena To Costa Rica

The Love & Hip Hop: New York cast are still in Costa Rica trying to make the most out their stay, but as you know with a Mona Scott production, there is trouble in paradise.

The episode opens up with Yandy who is still feeling some sort of way about JuJu not telling her she invited Kimbella on the trip. After a heated conversation between the two, it would appear they decided to just deal with each other for the sake of salvaging the trip. But Kimbella being the messy person she is called her fiance to give him her side of the story of course and not really telling the story how it should have been. Juelz, for the most part, urges his wife to be to figure out because they were once friends.

JuJu the person who put the trip together is also not having a great trip. She wants to know what’s going with her “friendship” with Safaree which she felt has been onesided for the most part. The two have a one on one conversation and its during the heart to heart that JuJu is stealing with losing her friend to cancer. In the process of bearing her soul to Safaree, they manage to come to an understanding.

Maino is still in the dog house with his boo Maggie after neglecting to put her on his track “My B*tch Badder.” He comes with a plan to have a lovely dinner on the beach where the two sit down and talk about what’s going on. After Maggie explains how she feels Maino messed up, the “Hi Hater” rapper lets his lady know he understands and is willing to do whatever takes to repair their relationship.

After their romantic getaway gets off to a great start, Joe and Cyn are right back fighting with each other. Budden is not too happy with his baby mama after he feels she was doing too much while hanging at the hot tub with friends. While at dinner the couple trades subliminal shots at each other but never argue with each other directly. During a ceremony that JuJu put together where they all could get things off their chest and leave their issues in Costa Rica, Joe took advantage of the moment and addressed a problem he has with Safaree.

The State of The Culture host is not happy to learn that Safaree invited his new boo (now Fiancèe) Erica Mena aka Cyn Santana’s “old work” as Budden described her to Costa Rick. The “Pump It Up” rapper, as well as his girlfriend, felt Samuels was being disrespectful by inviting while Cyn was there. Joe gets extremely loud but Safaree stands his ground stating he doesn’t have to seek permission from no one in regards to Erica Mena. The situation carries into next weeks episode, and we can’t wait to see how it plays out.

As you can imagine Love & Hip Hop Twitter had thoughts about the whole exchange plus the other ratchet moments. Hit the gallery to see what folks had to say about the episode.

