Jonathan Majors’ Ex Alleges He Told Her To Be More Like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama, X Users Clown Him

Jonathan Majors’ assault trial is finally underway. The opening arguments were full of damning allegations about the Creed III star, if accurate, that is also providing fodder for jokes on X, formerly Twitter.

Bible in hand, his rumored wife Meagan Good by his side, Jonathan Majors is currently fighting to save what’s left of his name in a lower Manhattan court as his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, tried to paint her client as a victim.

Chaudhry claims that Majors’ ex, Grace Jabbari, only accused the Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania star of domestic violence and harassment because he ended their relationship and alleged racism was behind his March 25 arrest.

But that’s not what has social media in an uproar. It’s what Assistant District Attorney Michael Perez is accusing Majors of doing to his ex.

According to Business Insider, Perez accused Majors, 34, of showing a “cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological abuse” towards his white British ex.

Majors allegedly also “demanded total compliance” from Jabbari and hilariously wanted her to act like civil rights activist and author Coretta Scott King or Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama by “making sacrifices for him.”

Bruh.

Perez also claims that when Majors didn’t get his way, he would go into rages, shouting at Jabbari and throwing objects at her.

X Users Are Hilariously Clowning Jonathan Majors

As you can imagine, X users are frying the actor after hearing Perez’s claims, and rightfully so.

“Yall think Jonathan Majors be telling Megan Good to act like Ruth Bader ?” one X user hilariously wrote.

Another post read, “The fact that I’m 100% certain Jonathan Majors was dressed like a share cropper when he demanded his white woman be more like Michelle & Coretta makes it so much funnier to me.”

LOL.

This trial is expected to last about two weeks, and we imagine more shenanigans will come from it. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Anadolu / Getty