Jordan Brand Delivers Fire In NBA All-Star 2020 Collection [Photos]

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is just a little less than a month away, so sneakerheads best have been saving their coins or getting their credit right. This time of the year means coveted sneakers will be hitting to honor the annual event and this year Jordan Brand, along with Nike and Converse are delivering goods sure to get you salivating, and breaking hearts.

The NBA All-Star game will be in Chicago, the first time back since 1988. That year was special for JB thanks to the exploits of Michael Jordan (All-Star game MVP, leaping from the free-throw line and such). So in homage to what the city means to the brand, the theme is UNITE, as in how basketball brings the city together thanks to its love of the game.

Jordan Brand’s All-Star 2020 collection of kicks includes:

Air Jordan XXXIV “Jordan Unite Collection” and SE

Air Jordan XXXIV SE

Air Jordan III “Retro U”

Air Jordan IX Retro

Why Not Zer0.3 “LA Born” and “Jordan Unite Collection”

New Beginnings Pack

The New Beginnings Pack features the Nike Air Ship PE, the OG’est of kicks since it’s what MJ rocked before his proper Air Jordan 1, and the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 in its original red/white colorway.

But perhaps the meanest shoe of the collection is the Air Jordan III “Retro U.” The sneaker is basically a “Fire Red” take on the Bred Cement 3’s and will be popular since it rocked the “Nike Air” logo on the heel. But available only in Chicago during NBA All-Star weekend will be a version where the “A I R” is replaced by a “C H I.”

Yeah, we needs.

But what will surely have heads (or hypebeasts…both) in a frenzy (or irate) will involve Virgil Abloh, of course. The Off-White finesser is one of the eight local Chicago creatives tapped to partner with Jordan Brand for its 8×8 collection. Each collaborator incorporated a transit line color in their designs to highlight what Jordan Brand’s UNITE campaign means to them and Chicago. The collaborators:

Virgil Abloh

Cody Hudson

Drew the Barber

Lyrical Lemonade

Sheila Rashid

SocialWorks (which is Chance The Rapper’s)

SucceZZ

Wings

Abloh’s mini-collection includes a tee, hoodie, jacket and an Off-White take on the Air Jordan 5. No matter where you stand on his kicks, just know these are essentially sold out off g.p. Yes, the man wrote “shoelaces” on the shoelaces and the design also has “portholes” and a minimized heel and tongue. Just don’t act like you wouldn’t cop.

Nike Basketball also isn’t slacking with noted drops including a LeBron 17 “Monstars” which is ode to Space Jam, Paul George’s Gatorade branded PG4, a Don C-designed KD12 and another Coming To America-styled shoe from Giannis, amongst others (the DMP back).

Converse Basketball also keep it clean, with classic like the Converse Pro Leather and new work like the All Star Pro BB Low that you should give a look.

Peep more detailed photos of the Jordan Brand, Nike and Converse NBA All-Star 2020 Collection in the gallery.

Photos: Bernard Smalls/@photosbybeanz