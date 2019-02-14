Fadesgiving: Junior Hits Bella’s Side B*tch With One Hitter Quitter, Erica Mena & Twitter Thirsts Over Shirtless Ryan #BlackInkChi

The 9 Mag crew is back home from Vegas where things didn’t go precisely as Charmaine planned. Thinking being back in Chicago would help the team reset, but things get interesting quickly when Bella decides to bring an old “friend” around.

So lets cut to the chase, Bella links up with an old boyfriend named S.P. whom as she describes is one of the few people who could keep in her in check. The former lovers reignited their flame while at the tattoo convention in Vegas and decided to link up to see if things are real. Well apparently for the most part they were, and Bella couldn’t resist temptation and gives in the smooth-talking ex. She decides to invite S.P. to a Friendsgiving gathering Ryan wants to have with the crew, and he accepts.

Flash forward to the gathering, while Charmaine is at home preparing the rest of the food the crew decides to play drinking games until she returns. Bella arrives with S.P. and things are weird from the jump with her brothers busting S.P.’s chops right out the gate. Junior who just got back to the shop after Ryan asked him to come back in Vegas touches a serious nerve with S.P. when he calls him a “side b*tch.” Bella’s boo doesn’t take too kindly to that and decides to press Junior but is stopped by Van.

Was Junior out of pocket for calling Bella’s man S.P. a b*tch? #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/ML8XVjEkRl — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) February 14, 2019

In the middle of the madness S.P. accidentally hits Van in the face and that earns him a powerful shove from Van. S.P. collects himself and continues to get at Junior who wants all the smoke at this point. S.P. decides to step up to Junior and is greeted with a punch that literally puts him to sleep for a few seconds. Security manages to separate the two, but things escalate when S.P. spits on Juniors girlfriend. The who crew decides they have to put hands on S.P., but they don’t get the chance. Bella’s ex manages to escape a complete ass whooping at the hands of Ryan and Don.

Junior and S.P. bump heads at the shop and an all out BRAWL breaks out! #BlackInkCHI pic.twitter.com/8u6rUtioG4 — Black Ink Crew (@BlackInkCrew) February 14, 2019

Other notable moments Safaree’s fianceé Erica Mena appeared on the show and seemed just a tad bit excited to be getting tattooed by Ryan. Van still feeling miserable after Jenn felt a way about his daughter dating a 19-year-old boy but comes to his senses when he realizes he is no position to be giving her relationship advice. Hit the gallery to see the reactions to Fadesgiving below.

—

Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty