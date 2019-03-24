Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Sold Yeezy’s At Lemonade Stands

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were out and about selling adidas Yeezys at Lemonade stands. No worries if you think they were looking for some side money, the proceeds were for a great cause.

Reports Billboard:

On Friday (March 22), West, Kardashian and their children — along with sister Khloé Kardashian, her baby daughter True and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope — broke out the paintbrushes and set about creating a roadside pop-up shop.

Instead of lemonade, they were selling pairs of Yeezy Boost 700 v2 Geodes, and they weren’t alone: they collaborated with Adidas, West’s partner in Yeezy, to work with families across the country to host similar stands.

The Kardashian-West fam set up shop in Hidden Hills, Calif., but other families built their own Yeezy stands in Texas, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and South Dakota, as Kardashian explained via Instagram story. She also posted several clips of North and Penelope helping out as they helped move boxes of the sneakers and painted barrels — and even West’s own t-shirt, at one point.

Check out some photos from the pop up sneakers stands below.