Social Media Reacts To Kanye West Burying Pete Davidson Alive In “Eazy” Video

With his divorce to Kim Kardashian finally coming to a conclusion, Kanye West decided to fire off one more shot at his ex-wife’s beau, Pete Davidson. In his latest music video to “Eazy,” Ye lived out his dark and twisted fantasy for all to see.



Using clay animation in his latest Game assisted music video, Kanye West buries a “Gumby” version of Pete Davidson alive and plants seeds on his head to later cut off the roses that grew out of his person. At the end of the video we see a message saying “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER,” followed by “EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO,” before finally reading “JK HE’S FINE.”

We can only imagine what Kim and Pete Davidson are feeling right about now. Good thing Pete Davidson deleted his social media account because he would’ve gotten bombarded with hate and jokes over this ridiculousness.

Naturally social media was shocked and disgusted with Ye’s latest attack on the SNL comedian as it’s really going into a dark and uncomfortable place these days and took to the internet to express their disdain for Kanye’s latest antics. Still, we doubt that the outcry over this video will do anything to sway Kanye West away from this harassment and madness and while his supporters are calling this “art” it’s becoming obvious that it’s an obsession of Ye’s at this point that may eventually lead to a court of law.

Check out the disturbing video below and the reactions its spurred since its release after the jump.