Twitter Loved How Unbothered Kehlani Was By Herschel Walker’s Son Trying To Troll Them

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought Omarion was the spokesperson for being unbothered, you need to see this latest video featuring music star Kehlani.

Kehlani Didn’t Have To Do or Say Much To Put Christian Walker In His Place.

The apple has not fallen far from the tree regarding the latest buffoon running for political office, former NFL star Herschel Walker and his son Christian. Walker’s son has become a notorious right-wing loud mouth on social media and recently tried to troll Kehlani.

The walking oxymoron’s latest shenanigans went down in a Starbucks parking lot where the LGBTQ alt-right TikToker, harassed the “You Should Be Here” crafter in a video he shared on social media.

“This LOVING TOLERANT INCLUSIVE woman told the baristas that I was ‘that a-hole from TikTok.’ So yes, I got out of the car,” Walker wrote in the caption for the video. He didn’t stop there. He gets out of his vehicle, confronts them, and puts his phone’s camera in their face, claiming Kehlani was not allowing him to express his opinion.

“Ma’am, you don’t need to tell baristas that I’m an asshole because I have an opinion,” Walker said while misgendering the singer. “Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me? You wanna talk?”

Kehlani was clearly not bothered at all by the loud mouth troll.

Of course, Kehlani responded to Walker on social media with a screengrab of their unbothered face with the caption “a taurus.”

In a perfect “this you” follow-up, Kehlani found a 2016 tweet of Walker praising them, “i love kehlani soo much.”

There’s always a tweet.

Social media also loved seeing Kehlani own Walker without getting a shouting match with him. You can peep those reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Stefanie Keenan / Getty