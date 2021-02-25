KITH To Open First EU Flagship Store In Paris, Dropping Exclusive Air Force 1

Looks like KITH‘s popularity in the U.S. has garnered it the right to expand its franchise across the sea. The streetwear brand is on the cusp of opening its first European brick-and-mortar in “The City of Love,” Pahree.



KITH has announced that tomorrow (February 26), they will be opening the doors to their new flagship store in Paris, France in the heart of The Golden Triangle where they’ll occupy three floors and the central courtyard of the historic Pershing Hall Building at 49 Rue Pierre Charron. That sounds hella fancy. The new flagship will be KITH’s largest store as it will cover 16,000 square feet of French real estate.

Included in the new spot are the usual KITH Retail, KITH Treats, and KITH for Sadelle’s restaurant. Y’all know if it’s a flagship store in Paris it’s gonna be next level fly and according to the press release, it damn sure sounds like it.

The glass-covered courtyard utilizes multi-colored Carrara marble-tiled floors and sits in front of a plant wall that stretches from floor to ceiling. This green wall was designed by renowned botanist Patrick Blanc and was reimagined for Kith by French landscape design firm Jardins de Babylone.The seating in the courtyard is for customers partaking in the culinary extensions of Kith Paris, which includes a special partnership with Major Food Group’s acclaimed New York-based restaurant Sadelle’s.

But that’s not all. Other notable features include marble stairs, walnut wood panels, and a custom made chandelier that a sneakerhead can appreciate.

A restored Carrara marble staircase takes customers from the ground floor to the first floor which includes men’s apparel, women’s apparel, kid’s apparel and footwear rooms. At the top of the staircase is a custom chandelier made from resin cast Air Max 1s. As each room offers a different experience, the floors vary in material and color. The men’s apparel space is crafted with walnut wood paneling and brass racks, while the adjacent women’s apparel space features a custom walnut and Carrara staircase opening into a mirrored room with multi-colored herringbone marble-tiled floors. Across a mezzanine overlooking the courtyard is the footwear room, which situates three oversized colored benches in the center and high ceilings.

Let us find out we’re gonna fly to France just to shop at KITH instead of just taking an Uber to Manhattan. Sounds like it might be worth it.

But before y’all flock to the new Pahree KITH location, know that because of the current pandemic they’re only getting customers in on an appointment-basis due to the government mandate. So check in and see if you can get yourself a spot before heading out.

Anyone think they’ll be checking out KITH in Paris the next time they’re in France? Let us know in the comments. See more details photos of KITH Paris in the gallery.