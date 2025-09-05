Subscribe
News

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Published on September 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Source: @latto, @icespice / IG

Latto and Ice Spice just dropped their new single “GYATT”, and the music video is wild in the best way.

Picture WWE meets FashionNova meets a lit house party. That’s the vibe. The whole thing takes place in a wrestling ring, with graffiti on the mat spelling out “GYATT”, referees in revealing outfits, and over-the-top moves like chair throws and ladder climbs. Latto pulls up looking like she’s ready to body slam someone’s ex, while Ice Spice brings full BX baddie energy, swinging her hair and pinning someone down in a fake wrestling move.

The whole video is packed with poses and attitude, kind of like a poster for a SmackDown event. They didn’t do it alone either. Funny internet stars Deshae Frost and Tylil James are spotted ringside, laughing and hyping it up. JaNa Craig from Love Island also makes a quick cameo, adding more star power to the mix.

Not too long ago, people thought Latto and Ice Spice had beef. When Ice dropped “Think U the Sh*t (Fart)”, fans thought it was aimed at Big Latto. The Georgia Peach responded on X with a shady post, but Ice shut down the rumors in Rolling Stone, saying there’s no issue and that the internet was just doing what it always does, starting drama for no reason.

Now, with this collab, they’re proving there’s no bad blood, just music and some twerkin’. Fans are loving it, flooding the comments with fire emojis and calling it a certified hit. “GYATT” isn’t just a fun track, it’s a full moment, and Latto and Ice Spice are clearly winning together.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

1. Ice Spice carried?

2. Baddie link up

3. JaNa Craig on the check in

4. Ice Spice & Latto shwoing off some acrobatics

5. Streamer Tylil made a cameo in the “GYATT” video

6. Did Ice Spice carry?

7. W Gif

8. Latto & Ice Spice really playing into the wrestling theme

9. Job of the year

10. The thirst continues

Related Tags

Ice Spice Latto
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video
10 Items
News
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets
15 Items
News
Rally Held Outside U.S. Capitol In Solidarity With Epstein Victims
News
2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T
News
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
News
Invest Fest 2025
10 Items
News
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch
News

Soft Life Begins: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Hit Us With A Hard Launch

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

7 Items
News

Kai Cenat Booted Ray J From Mafiathon 3 Stream For Shouting Out Diddy

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

News

The Alchemist Clears Up Why Erykah Badu LP ‘Abi & Alan’ Didn’t Drop

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close