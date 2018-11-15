LeBron Passes Wilt Chamberlain NBA All-Time Scoring List, Jordan Next & Twitter Reacts

LeBron James is already one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the court. He continued to make that case last night when he climbed passed the great Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time scoring list.

New team, same greatness.

LeBron has his work cut out for him this season as he tries to lead the meme team to greatness and put the Los Angeles Lakers on top of the NBA pedestal. While on that journey he’s gonna be cementing his legacy and last night he did it grand fashion.

In a Lakers win over the Portland Trailblazers where we saw the 33-year-old star flirt with his side-chick ole trip dub dropping 44 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists very efficiently. His herculean effort earned him 31,420 career points putting him fifth on the all-time scoring list passing Wilt The Stilt’s 31,419 and was the best scoring performance for a Laker since Kobe’s majestic final game where he dropped 60.

With Wilt Chamberlain out of the way, James is now knocking on the G.O.A.T, Michael Jordan’s door which is next on the list with 32,292. He only needs 868 points this season to jump over the Jumpman, and it’s a safe bet to assume he will do so this season.

The always humble kid from Akron had this to say about the achievement:

“One of the most dominant forces we ever had in our game along with Shaq,” James said of Chamberlain. “One of the greatest Lakers ever to play the game. One hundred point scorer. One of the greatest scorers, rebounders to ever play this game. Multi-sport/dimensional type of athlete. People had never seen something like that in that era. So just dominant in all walks of life, not only just basketball but period.”

“I don’t know how I feel right now, I’m happy we were able to get another win. But any time my name is mentioned with some of the greats that have played this game, I always think back to my hometown, where I come from and how far I’ve come.”

While rings seem to be the standard in crowning greatness, there should be no argument when people put LeBron on the Mt.Rushmore of NBA greats. See the reaction to LeBron’s feat in the gallery below. Oh and to add just how great of a person he is he donated the ball and jersey to his I Promise School.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty