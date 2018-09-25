Meme Team: Twitter Has A Field Day With LeBron’s New Lakers Teammates During Media Day

NBA Twitter got its first real glimpse of LeBron outside of NBA 2K19 sporting the purple gold alongside his new teammates yesterday. The sight is still hard to believe, but interestingly it’s LeBron’s young teammates and his bench mob who was the subject Twitter ridicule.

Hollywood Bron’s new team might be young but are they ready? If you ask Bron they are, but that remains to be seen until tipoff the 2018-19 season, but he knows they have a long way to go.

While the primary focus should have been LeBron donning a Lakers jersey, it was the look on his in a photo with his new young teammates and his veteran bench comprised of Michael Beasley, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee that stole show. After it was learned that Bron labeled them “MUD” (misunderstood, under-appreciated and determined) the jokes began to fly immediately.

From the Lakers possibly missing the playoffs, his coach being Luke Walton, wishing for Kawhi Leonard, Lonzo’s dad asking to be the fifth man Twitter didn’t miss a beat. Bron might have to turn off his phone for the entire season because he is definitely on meme team and with that lineup, we can expect jokes at his and their expense everytime they hit the court.

But this is LeBron James, the best basketball player in the world, so anything is possible. He still gonna get these jokes though, hit the gallery for the best reactions to the meme team *coughs* we mean 2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers.

Photo: Harry How / Getty