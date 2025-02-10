LiAngelo Ball Exposed By Ex Who Says He Got Woman Pregnant
LiAngelo Ball Exposed For Being A “Tweaker” For Another Woman, Ex-Girlfriend Puts Him On Blast
LiAngelo Ball is enjoying plenty of success from his “Tweaker” single but it appears that the hooper-turned-rapper has been tweaking for another woman after he got exposed by his ex-girlfriend. Taking to social media, LiAngelo Balls’s ex and mother of his children claimed that GELO left her and their family while sharing he got another woman pregnant. Nikki Mudarris, 34, also known as MissNikkiBaby on social media, took to her Instagram page in a now-deleted post and put LiAngelo Ball, 26, on complete blast. “I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me. I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3 ½ years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her,” Mudarris wrote on her page last Saturday (Feb. 8). She added, “The ultimate betrayal is not even the word. My daughter is not even 2 months old, and dealing with this and postpartum is very hard. Please pray for me and my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids, but I have absolutely no words.” Via her Instagram Story feed, Mudarris showed off a new fit and a hairdo, along with messages that make it clear she’s only focused on herself and the former couple’s young children, both of whom are under the age of 2. According to social media, Ball’s new girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, is all over social media addressing Mudarris while GELO has reportedly posted images of the pair online in a show of apparent defiance. So far LiAngelo Ball, who is slated to perform at NBA All-Star Weekend, has yet to respond to Nikki Mudarris or her missives. — Photo: Getty
