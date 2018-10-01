Lil Wayne’s Swizz Beatz-Produced “Uproar” Revives Harlem Shake #UproarChallenge

Lil Wayne finally let go Tha Carter V to the masses and as we’ve highlighted, it has enjoyed positive reviews despite the length of time it took to drop. One of the early fan favorites, the Swizz Beatz-produced “Uproar” made use of a popular 2001 Hip-Hop hit that has sparked the #UproarChallenge craze.

The “Uproar” track takes elements of G. Dep’s “Special Delivery” which was originally produced by EZ Elpee and largely sounds like the original. Fans of a certain age certainly recognized the similarities and a revival of the Harlem Shake dance was afoot after fans took to social media to show off an updated version of the dance via their accounts.

Weezy himself spoke to the growth of the challenge via his Twitter account, and there are several examples of the dances available across social media.

We’ve collected the best of the #UproarChallenge videos we could find below.

—

Photo: WENN