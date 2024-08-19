MAGA Upset By Kamala Harris & Doritos, Xitter Calls It Weird
MAGA Upset By Kamala Harris & Her Love For Doritos, Xitter Calls It Weird
Kamala Harris’ love of Doritos has right-wing supporters of Donald Trump highly upset, leaving many on social media noting how weird that is. As Kamala Harris is out on the campaign trail as the Democratic nominee for president, the latest attack on her by Republicans is focusing on her choice of snack food – Doritos. The attacks came over the weekend, as Vice President Harris made a stop at a Sheetz gas station and convenience store in Pennsylvania. She was accompanied by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. When Emhoff handed her a bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos, Harris was delighted which prompted a reporter to ask if they were her favorite. This is my go-to. The original, nacho cheese,” Harris replied.
The road trip moment didn’t seem to go over well with pundits on the right. Elisabeth Hasselbeck, the former Survivor cast member and co-host of The View, appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program on Friday (August 16) to express her disdain. “You just talked about Kamala Harris supposedly eating a bag of Doritos,” she began, “That’s potentially your commander-in-chief. That’s the emotional response of the leader of the free world is to binge-eat a bag of Doritos? Can you imagine Putin chugging down a bag of Sour Patch Kids?” Others online chimed in, saying the moments felt “forced” as an attack on Harris’ appeal to the public. But many others called out how nonsensical those attacks were, and wondered why right-wingers were still supporting Donald Trump with his abundance of flaws as a candidate. “But Donald munching down KFC and mainlining Ketchup is ok?”, wrote Eddie Pierce in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Another X user wrote, “What are they even complaining about anymore? These aren’t normal or serious people.” Walz’s campaign team also responded with a sly jab in a post, showing Walz handing Harris a bag of Doritos during a visit to another Sheetz in Moon Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday (August 18). Check out the responses to the situation below.
