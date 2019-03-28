Keri Hilson, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty & More Hit McDonald’s All American Games Fan Fest

Sunday (Mar 24) Centennial Olympic Park was the place to be for McDonald’s All American Games Fan Fest. Fans packed the venue enjoy performances from some of music’s biggest stars.
Radio and TV personality Big Tigger hosted the event and made sure the crowd was rocking. Fans enjoyed performances from Keri Hilson, Lil Baby, Michael Blackson, Lil Yachty and Zaytoven. Other special appearances included Atlanta Hawks legend and Mcdonald’s All American Alumni Dominique Wilkins.
ATL!! Today was the perfect way to kick off the @McDonalds All American Games on Wednesday at State Farm Arena!! Don’t miss these young superstars in the making compete for the @mcdaag W!! 🏀🏅And you neverrrr know, they could become the next great @mcdaag alum in the Association!! Get your tickets at ticketmaster.com ❤️🏀🍟#WhereTheFutureStarts #ad
Attendees also enjoyed Mcdonald’s food selections and got a chance to play interactive basketball-themed games. As far as the actual Mcdonald’s All American Game itself, it will be hosted at the State Farm Arena and the action tips of Wednesday, March 27 at 5pm with the 18th annual Girls Game. The 42nd annual Boys Game follows immediately at 7 p.m. ET and will feature a halftime performance from multiplatinum Hip Hop trio The Migos.
For more photos from the McDonald’s All American Games Fan Fest hit the gallery below.
Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty
1. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Rapper Lil Baby performs onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
2. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Rapper Lil Baby performs onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
3. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Rapper Lil Baby performs onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
4. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Zaytoven performs onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
5. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Zaytoven performs onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
6. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Lil Yachty attends the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
7. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Lil Yachty performs onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
8. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Big Tigger (L) and Michael Blackson perform onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
9. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Michael Blackson performs onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
10. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Big Tigger attends the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
11. McDonald’s All American Games Fan Fest…Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
12. McDonald’s All American Games Fan Fest…Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
13. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Georgia Tech Cheerleaders perform onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
14. McDonald’s All American Games Fan Fest…Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
15. McDonald’s All American Games Fan Fest…Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
16. McDonald’s All American Games Fan Fest…Source:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
17. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Dominique Wilkins attends the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
18. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Dominique Wilkins attends the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
19. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Keri Hilson performs onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
20. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Keri Hilson performs onstage during the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)
21. McDonald’s All American Games Fan FestSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 24: Keri Hilson attends the McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Centennial Olympic Park on March 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for McDonald's)