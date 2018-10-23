Megyn Kelly Asks If Blackface Is Racist, Twitter Gathers The Bumbling Bigoted Becky

Megyn Kelly is either a troll, a not so subtle racist or a simpleton—maybe all three. The NBC host who desperately wishes she could return to FOX, basically asked what’s the big deal about blackface.

Megyn Kelly wonders what the big deal is about blackface pic.twitter.com/07yvYDuAYe — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) October 23, 2018

On Tuesday (Oct. 23), Kelly questioned if blackface was racist. Seriously.

“But what is racist?” said Kelly. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a Black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween.”

She added, “Back when I was a kid, that was okay, as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

Actually, it was never okay, Megyn. Blackface is a holdover from white supremacy used to demean African-Americans. We literally have to explain its profound racism to dolts like Megyn Kelly over and over again. And clearly, she’s an example of how some people just won’t ever get it.

It’s no coincidence the panel this discussion occurred on was all white, but at least Melissa Rivers mentioned it was a bad look.

Kelly then even used a white reality housewife’s Diana Ross impersonation fail as an example of a misunderstanding, not racism. Said housewife darked her skin, the “costume” would have been just fine without the skin darkening (blackface) caveat. But that little nuance seems to be completely lost on Kelly.

And this is where we remind Kelly is the one who had a problem with a Black Santa Claus.

So yes, once again, blackface is racist. We’re not alone in this understanding. Peep the dragging Kelly is currently getting on Twitter in the gallery.