HHW Gaming: Microsoft Unveils New Energy-Saving Feature For XBOX Consoles, MAGA Twitter Short Circuits

The culture wars are now coming to the world of video games. The MAGA nuts are now saying the libs are coming for your kids Xbox consoles.

The party with no semblance of a policy agenda when it comes to governing and improving the lives of the people they claim to represent is throwing whatever at the wall and hoping it sticks.

First, they hopped on Al Gore’s internet, Elon Musk’s sorry version of Twitter, and in front of Faux News cameras that Joe Biden and his army of Liberals were coming for people’s stoves and M&M candy.

They continue to show how ridiculous they are by saying kids’ Xbox consoles are next.

Microsoft had the MAGA folks stark raving mad after it announced it would roll out a new energy-saving feature to its Xbox consoles, making it the first carbon aware console.

“Xbox is now the first gaming console to offer carbon aware game downloads and updates,” the company announced.

Xbox owners will find the new smart feature will not even be noticeable (because it’s on by default) and won’t affect gameplay, which is a huge plus.

“Starting today, Xbox Insiders will notice that their Xbox Series X|S consoles automatically update to the Shutdown (energy saving) power option. This one-time update to your power settings will reduce your power consumption while your console is off, and will not affect performance, gameplay, or your console’s ability to receive overnight updates to system, games or apps.”

MAGA Goes Nuts Over Xbox Consoles Trying To Save The Planet

As expected, the party of “big business” with the will of a Captain Planet eco-villain to destroy the planet they live on can’t fathom the idea of their children’s video game consoles reducing their carbon footprint.

Look at this Fox News segment where the guest says, “they’re trying to recruit your kids into climate politics.”

We took the liberty of heading over to the right-wing cesspool that is Blaze Media, so you won’t have to, and the headline reads, “Xbox will force gamers to power down to fight climate change, touting the first “carbon aware console.”

Ted Cancun Cruz couldn’t help himself and had to hit the start button on continuous blatant stupidity writing in a tweet, “First gas stoves, then your coffee, now they’re gunning for your Xbox.”

LOL, we couldn’t make this stuff up.

You can see more ridiculous reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / Xbox