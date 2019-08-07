CLOSE
Mitchell & Ness Teams With Kith x Coca-Cola [Photos]

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Source: Mitchell & Ness / Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness has always had more than just authentic jerseys and ball caps in its repertoire. The brand has teamed with KITH and Coca-Cola for a fourth product drop.

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Source: Mitchell & Ness / Mitchell & Ness

This time the theme is the Hawaiian Islands, and the collection includes basketball shorts and mesh batting practice tops as well as headwear, of course. The gear features the Coca-Cola Classic and Coke logos utilized in an all-over Hawaiian print. Teaming with the KITH brand, which shows no signs of cooling off, makes for a nice pick up.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the red, white and blue gear starting August 9 either online or at Kith stores.

Check out detailed photos of the Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola collab (part of a bigger Kith x Coca-Cola drop) below.

1. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

2. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

3. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

4. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

5. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

6. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

7. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

8. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

9. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

10. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

11. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

12. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

13. Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola

Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola provided by ahniyah.gold@ledecompany.com coca-cola,kith,mitchell & ness

