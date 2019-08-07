Mitchell & Ness Teams With Kith x Coca-Cola [Photos]

Mitchell & Ness has always had more than just authentic jerseys and ball caps in its repertoire. The brand has teamed with KITH and Coca-Cola for a fourth product drop.

This time the theme is the Hawaiian Islands, and the collection includes basketball shorts and mesh batting practice tops as well as headwear, of course. The gear features the Coca-Cola Classic and Coke logos utilized in an all-over Hawaiian print. Teaming with the KITH brand, which shows no signs of cooling off, makes for a nice pick up.

You’ll be able to get your hands on the red, white and blue gear starting August 9 either online or at Kith stores.

Check out detailed photos of the Mitchell & Ness x Kith x Coca-Cola collab (part of a bigger Kith x Coca-Cola drop) below.