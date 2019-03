Safe bet not a single soul saw this one coming. Today (March 22), Shaquille O’Neal and Papa John’s announced the NBA legend is joining the board of the trouble pizza franchise.

.@Shaq announces he has joined the @papajohns Board of Directors and his first declaration is giving @MichaelStrahan FREE PIZZA! Fingers crossed he shares 🤞🍕 pic.twitter.com/kiotmqfg9M — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 22, 2019

This would be the same Papa John’s that has been wrapped up in scandal since its founder, John Schnatter, has proven to be an N-word slinging racist on multiple occasions.

Shaq has apparently invested in 9 stores in the Atlanta area and has certainly been tasked with improving the brand’s image. He’s also certainly getting paid handsomely for his co-sign.

It goes without saying that Twitter has plenty of questions, to go along with jokes and all-out slander—along with plenty of props for his proven business savvy. We’ve compiled some of the best below.