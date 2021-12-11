Just Say Gawk: Twitter In Shock Learning Nancy Reagan Was An Alleged Glizzy Gobbler

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The late Nancy Reagan is best remembered as the First Lady of the United States when her former actor husband Ronald Reagan became president in the 1980s. However, a journalist penned an unauthorized biography alleging that Mrs. Reagan was proficient in the arts of mouth work.

How this became to be a sizzling Twitter trending topic occurred when conservative media figure Classically Abby essentially slut-shamed Madonna by comparing the 63-year-old songstress’ sultry photoshoot to an idyllic family photo featuring Reagan and her family.

Quickly, fans began to chime in and made mention of journalist Kitty Kelly’s book, which was mentioned in a 1998 Village Voice article, and once more mentioned by Washington Babylon earlier this summer.

From the Village Voice:

According to Kitty Kelley’s biography, Nancy Reagan “was renowned in Hollywood for performing oral sex.” Just-say-yes Nancy — in the days when she was Nancy Davis — was known to give the best blowjob in town, “not only in the evening but in offices. [T]hat was one of the reasons that she was very popular on the MGM lot.” It must have made her very popular with Ronnie as well.

The piece was actually inspired by former President Bill Clinton’s scandal involving Monica Lewinsky, and also mentioned former governor of Virginia, Chuck Robb, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich for their fondness of oral favors.

As Washington Babylon notes, Ronald Reagan, a former Hollywood actor before diving into politics, was allegedly mired in a love triangle with the former Nancy Davis and actress Jane Wyman. Of course, all of this contrasts greatly with Reagan’s later image of a classy older woman who shouted down drug use in a widely-known national campaign. Hence why Twiter is going to the common joke refrain of “Just Say Yes” in an attack of her “Just Say No” anti-drug slogan.

On Twitter, the revelation came as a shock to many. We’ve got their reactions below.

