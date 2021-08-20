HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K22’ Releases Player Ratings, Reactions Quickly Follow

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Like Madden NFL player ratings, NBA 2K has also made it an annual moment to share the rankings of the NBA’s biggest stars’ virtual counterparts in the game.

We already know who are the cover athletes and what new features we can expect in NBA 2K22. Now it’s time to learn who are the top ballers in the game.

Ahead of NBA 2K22’s slated September 10, 2021 release, 2K decided to get the basketball world talking with its always controversial release of the top-rated players in the latest installment of the popular basketball video game franchise. The top of the crop featured some of the usual suspects like Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry, who are all assigned a 96 overall rating. James’ rating takes a two-point hit, dropping from 98 in NBA 2K21. He’s still far from washed.

Rounding out the top 10 are Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, follow with ratings of 95, and Luka Doncic, James Harden, and Damian Lillard with 94 overall.

The ratings went even deeper breaking down by skills as well. As expected, the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry (99), and Klay Thompson (95) are at the top of the list, followed by Joe Harris, Seth Curry, and Duncan Robinson, all with 90 ratings.

When it comes to the best players at destroying the rim, high flyer and NBA 2K21 Next Generation cover athlete Zion Williamson earns the top spot with a 97 rating. Gold medal Olympian Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon follow with 95 dunk ratings each.

As for the ladies, Breanna Stewart has the honor of being the top-rated WNBA hooper in the game with a 95 overall, while A’ja Wilson and Jonquel Jones follow with 94, Candace Parker with 93 she believes she should be a 99, and Brittney Griner, who has a score of 92. Interesting, we wonder where Liz Cambage falls in the game?

Other interesting ratings include LaMelo Ball (84), Trae Young (89). Young has voiced his displeasure with his rating, and understandably so after his performance in the playoffs. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum slips from a 91 to a 90, and he definitely let Ronnie 2K know he was not happy about that.

All we know is Ben Simmons, who is notorious for not being content with his 2K rating. He better not say anything this year after his showing in the NBA playoffs. He deserves whatever he gets.

You can peep more ratings in the gallery below.

Photo: Take-Two Interactive / NBA 2K22